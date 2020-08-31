New CA blueprint allows additional sectors to reopen in Imperial County

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), A new COVID-19 blueprint in California has been issued to help counties navigate through reopening different sectors in their economy.

“Please note that this new blueprint replaces the county’s data monitoring list and the variance is no longer applicable," said Jeanette Angulo, ICPHD.

Governor Newsom's blueprint was announced Friday and has four categories that help measure each county progress; widespread, substantial, moderate, and minimal.

Imperial County falls in the highest risk category labeled "widespread".

Although it’s limited as to what can reopen, Newsom said additional sectors will be able to reopen with a maximum of 25% capacity.

This includes indoor shopping centers, hair salons, and barbershops.

Prior to this new blueprint, those sectors were only going to be allowed to operate outdoors.

In downtown, Calexico business is picking up, but store owners who heavily rely on customers from across the border are still struggling.

“Truthfully bad, it’s been really slow. We’re hoping that business will pick up now that we can have customers inside, but the people from Mexicali are really the ones that sustain us. Until they are allowed to cross I don't see it getting better," Yanet Lara, Yanet Fashion.

According to Newsom’s blueprint in order to move up, a tier Imperial County has to meet the next tier’s requirements for at least two weeks.

This requires a positive testing percentage of 5-8% for two consecutive weeks. It is currently at 15.3%.