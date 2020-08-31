Imperial County expected to give road to recovery update

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department is expected to give a COVID-19 update about which businesses are allowed to reopen

On Tuesday a new health order was issued allowing for some businesses to reopen with modifications, but a new reopening model from Governor Newsom will now allow additional businesses to reopen.

Newsom announced a new blueprint for reopening the economy Friday.

The blueprint has four categories for measuring a county's status, widespread, substantial, moderate, and minimal.

Imperial County falls in the highest risk category, which is widespread (purple tier).

Although the reopening of businesses is limited in this category, Newsom said additional sectors will be able to reopen with a max of 25% capcity.

This includes indoor shopping centers, hair salons, and barbershops.

Prior to this new blueprint, those sectors were only going to be able to operate outdoors.

