Businesses in Imperial County eager to open

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Business owners in Imperial County say they really want to open their doors. Now they have a better idea when, and how, that could happen.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) unveiled new standards for when certain types of business can reopen. The benchmarks are based on countywide coronavirus conditions. The fewer number of cases, the sooner businesses like bars, salons, and gyms, can open their doors.

Imperial County is in the "Wide Spread Tier," meaning non-essential businesses cannot serve customers indoors. The county needs to stay below an 8% positivity rate for two weeks before that can change.

That may seem daunting to merchants and restaurant owners already feeling the pain of months of closures. It's a pain, elected leaders recognize.

“This next step comes after an enormous amount of coordination and sacrifices from our local partners," said Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, who represents Imperial County.

Today on News 11's Evening Edition, Gianella Ghiglino talks to local business owners about how they're incorporating the new standards into their existing reopening plans.