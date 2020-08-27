Missing Fort Hood soldier has been found dead

News

(KYMA, KECY)-The body of the missing Fort Hood soldier Sgt. Elder Fernandes was found on Wednesday.

Fort Hood Army post officials say the body was discovered in Temple, Texas, 30 miles east of Fort Hood. Officials say Fernandes had been deceased for quite some time.

In a statement, Col. Patrick Disney, 1st Cavalry Division, said, "Since his absence was reported, we have made a significant, concerted effort to search for him throughout Central Texas. We are grateful for the outpouring of support and assistance we received as we worked to find him."

Officials say they do not suspect foul play but did not specify the cause of death.

An attorney for Fernandes’ family, Natalie Khawan, said in a statement, “Our worst nightmare has happened.”

She adds, “One of our own, Sergeant Elder Fernandes was found dead,” she said. “We are sickened by this tragedy that has happened one too many times. We are heartbroken for Elder Fernandes’s family.”

Fernandes was recently transferred to a new unit after being an alleged victim of 'abuse sexual contact,' according to NBC News.

Since June, more and more deaths have come noticed outside Fort Hood, Texas.

On June 21, skeletal remains were found in a field in Killeen, just over 10 miles from Stillhouse Hollow Lake, and was identified as 24-year-old missing Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales. U.S. Army officials have said they suspect foul play in his death.

On July 1, human remains were identified as 20-year-old missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen was found about 20 miles east of the base. A suspect in that case, Fort Hood soldier Aaron Robinson, shot and killed himself as police moved in to arrest him. A woman that officials identified as Robinson's girlfriend was arrested and has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of tampering with evidence.

On July 17, Mejhor Morta, 26, was found unresponsive July 17 in the vicinity of Stillhouse Hollow Lake, according to Fort Hood officials.

Earlier this month, Fort Hood officials recovered the body of Francisco Gilberto Hernandez-Vargas, 24, following an Aug. 2 boating incident on Stillhouse Hollow Lake, a reservoir managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District.