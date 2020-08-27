3 arrested in drug, gun, cash bust in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents arrested two men and a woman on Tuesday at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint after they got caught with drugs, cash, and a pistol in their vehicle.

Wellton Station agents say it sent a 2008 Land Rover SUV to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the vehicle.

While agents searched the car, it found methamphetamine, fentanyl, nearly $10,000 in cash, and a pistol.

The meth weighed 1.21 pounds with an estimated value of $4,000. The fentanyl weighed a quarter pound with an estimated value of $3,500.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the men arrested are the driver, a 40-year-old man from Gadsden, a 40-year-old man from Yuma, and a 36-year-old woman from Avondale.

The three individuals arrested were taken to custody, and the drugs, cash, firearm, vehicle, and six-cell phones were seized.