Nonprofit in Imperial County helping to save Veterans lives

Saving lives one rep at a time

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Reps 4 Vets is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping veterans struggling with mental health issues by promoting fitness and spiritual guidance.

Brendon Brown, the founder of the program and combat veteran, says he decided to start this program to help veterans struggling with suicidal thoughts-something he knew all too well.

Brown, began this program and shortly after the pandemic hit.

However, Brown was committed to fulfilling his mission even with the limitations.

