Victims found dead during welfare check identified

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Sheriff's identify the two victims who were found dead inside a home last Friday.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) identify Ronnie Manuel Rather, 37, and Paige Genaw, 39, as the victims who were found dead during a welfare check at the 900 block of S. Magnolia Avenue.

When YCSO responded to the scene, it found an open door and found both Rather and Genaw unresponsive. The man and the woman were found with sustained gunshot wounds.

This case remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.