Zoom outage disrupts first day of online classes for many Imperial Valley students

Zoom outage on the first day back at school worries many

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday morning, the popular video conference site "zoom" was down.

Today also happened to be the first day back at school for many.

Zoom was up and running by noon, but this posed the question of whether or not distance learning would encounter more technological problems.

In Imperial County, access to high-speed internet is already complicated for many.

According to the Pew Research Center, many low-income Americans lack internet access because they cannot afford the monthly bills that come with connecting a computer to high-speed internet.

Coming up on the evening edition at 5 p.m., News 11 Gianella Ghiglino speaks to local districts on how they plan to mitigate the tech issues throughout this semester.

Gianella Ghiglino

