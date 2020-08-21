Local school districts see enrollment decrease

News

Yuma, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County school officials say they have seen a decrease in enrollments for the 2020 school year, potentially affecting state funding for the schools.

Students returned to distance learning for the new school year, while local school districts pushed back the start dates for in-person instruction to September.

This push back came after Governor Doug Ducey released benchmarks for state-funded schools to re-open.

Sending children back to school during the pandemic has been a widely discussed topic, where some parents want their child back in school, and others want their child to continue distanced learning.

Districts are trying to be as flexible as possible by providing both options for families when allowed to reopen.

Tom Tyree, Yuma County Superintendent of Schools, says since the start of the 2020 school year, they have had fewer students enrolled in the schools.

The decrease in enrollment comes between two to five percent, particularly in elementary schools. However, kindergarten has been impacted the most.

For high schools in Yuma County, Tyree says they have had over 100 new students enroll.

Low enrollments affects the state funding the schools.

State funding is what helps pay teachers, school essentials like technology, and now the increase in costs for disinfectants, to name a few.

School districts are doing their best to get in touch with families.

Those who have not yet enrolled their child in school are encouraged to do so immediately.