Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:22 pm

College students in Imperial Valley lack home internet

tips-for-easier-studying-860x420

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - College students around the country are going back to school virtually.

Throughout this pandemic, there has been much debate about whether or not all students are being supported.

According to the Pew Research Center, many low-income Americans lack internet access because they cannot afford the monthly bills that come with connecting a computer to high-speed internet.

In rural communities like Imperial County, that problem is prevalent.

On tonights evening edition at 5 p.m. News 11 Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Julie Peller, executive director of Higher Learning Advocates, a bipartisan non-profit organization about how this issue is affecting students.  

Education / Imperial County / Top Stories

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply