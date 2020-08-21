College students in Imperial Valley lack home internet

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - College students around the country are going back to school virtually.

Throughout this pandemic, there has been much debate about whether or not all students are being supported.

According to the Pew Research Center, many low-income Americans lack internet access because they cannot afford the monthly bills that come with connecting a computer to high-speed internet.

In rural communities like Imperial County, that problem is prevalent.

