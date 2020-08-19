Yuma School District One to receive 500 WiFi hotspots for students

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Yuma School District One (YSDO) secures 500 hotspot devices for students in need of reliable internet to provide them with the proper essentials to continue remote learning.



The hotspots expand service to rural areas in Yuma that may experience slower to no internet connectivity.



In the past couple of weeks, YSDO has communicated with the families who

may benefit from this reliable service.

Devices were given to the students on August 10th, when they began remote learning.



Duane Sheppard, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction, says, “District One is proud that our schools provide many essential services to students, and our primary purpose remains to provide an engaging and rigorous education. In this era of remote learning, having reliable internet access is a key component to a students' success."



YSDO says they continue to ensure all students have the tools and

the support they need to succeed and will continue to provide quality education in an equitable learning environment.