High winds leave Hyder without power

Cooling station open and Red Cross Assisting

HYDER, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A late-night windstorm snaps scores of power polls and leave the Hyder area without electricity at the height of an excessive heat warning.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says the windstorm knocked down more than 60 poles Monday night. Arizona Public Service (APS) crews are on scene working to repair and replace the poles and lines.

As of 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, all but 20 poles have been repaired. A total of 24 customers still have no power.

Yuma County is currently under an excessive heat warning that won't expire until later this week.

Dateland Elementary School at 1300 Avenue 64E is offering its gym as a cooling station. Family pets are welcome.

The American Red Cross is providing support during the outage. It asks people who are unable to get to thing school to call 1-800-842-7349 for assistance.

YCSO recommends all affected residents find a cool place to stay. It also urges them to remain hydrated.