Migrant shelters receive fewer donations amid the COVID-19 pandemic

News

"I want them to know they are welcomed in the U.S.," says a volunteer for migrant shelters

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - "What would compel someone to leave everything they know, with just the things they can take on their backs with no promise of anything? They are compelled to save their lives," said Robert Holzman, volunteer.

Holzman has been volunteering at several migrant shelters in Mexicali for over a year.

Many of these shelters house Central American refugees seeking asylum in the U.S.

Due to the COVID pandemic, many of their cases have been placed on hold.

The shelters survive entirely on donations, and before the pandemic, they would come regularly. "We hardly get donations anymore, and babies are being born," said Altagracia, who runs the Posada shelter in Mexicali, a shelter dedicated to supporting families.

Holzman has been a consistent volunteer during the pandemic providing the shelter with food, activities, among other things.

Tonight on the Evening Edition, News 11's Gianella Ghiglino joins Holzman and visits the shelter to meet the faces of the migrant crisis.