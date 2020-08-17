Skip to Content
Migrant shelters receive fewer donations amid the COVID-19 pandemic

"I want them to know they are welcomed in the U.S.," says a volunteer for migrant shelters

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - "What would compel someone to leave everything they know, with just the things they can take on their backs with no promise of anything? They are compelled to save their lives," said Robert Holzman, volunteer.

Holzman has been volunteering at several migrant shelters in Mexicali for over a year.

Many of these shelters house Central American refugees seeking asylum in the U.S.

Due to the COVID pandemic, many of their cases have been placed on hold.

The shelters survive entirely on donations, and before the pandemic, they would come regularly. "We hardly get donations anymore, and babies are being born," said Altagracia, who runs the Posada shelter in Mexicali, a shelter dedicated to supporting families.

Holzman has been a consistent volunteer during the pandemic providing the shelter with food, activities, among other things.

Tonight on the Evening Edition, News 11's Gianella Ghiglino joins Holzman and visits the shelter to meet the faces of the migrant crisis.

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

