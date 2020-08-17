ECPD officer back in court

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The El Centro Police officer facing multiple charges of assault and false imprisonment was in court Monday morning.

The Imperial Police Department arrested 28-year-old Alejandra Sanchez Hurtado in January.

Due to the coronavirus all parties met through video conference call.

Hurtado’s Jury trial was initially scheduled to start Tuesday, but Hurtado’s attorney asked for time to be waived due to a personal matter.

Judge L. Brooks Anderholt granted the waiver and scheduled a pre-trial setting for Wednesday, September 16, in department 2.

At least five police officers from El Centro Police and imperial Police have been subpoenaed to witness in the trial.

Hurtado was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

