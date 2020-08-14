Yuma Lutheran School prepares for in-person instruction

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Lutheran School (YLS) has held orientations the last three days to help prepare it's students for the start of in-person instruction Monday.

Angela Schiller, YLS Principal, says that 87-percent of the families at the school have decided to send their child back to school physically.

For the remaining 13-percent, independent learning is being offered to the students.

At the orientations among the things discussed were hand washing, how-to when to wear a mask, what the campus will look like, and new expectations of the students.

One-third of the student population attended the orientations that ran from Wednesday through Friday, three hours of the day.

Students haven't attended school in person for five months, and the campus is excited to get back into the groove of things.

For one mother, she says her children were excited to be going back finally, and she's choosing to put faith over fear amid the pandemic.

“I think overall for our family this has been the best decision. Everyone has their own opinion and I understand that.” Traci Rosevear, YLS parent

YLS plans to officially open it's doors to all students Monday.