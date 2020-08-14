Slightly cooler temps this weekend as Excessive Heat Warning extends into next week

News

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Strong high pressure will remain situated across the southwestern U.S. into next week bringing continued hot conditions.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), afternoon temperatures from 110 to 119 degrees will be expected in this period of excessive heat.

In Arizona, Yuma County is affected by the warning. In California, Imperial Valley, Western Imperial County and Southeastern Imperial County are the areas that are affected.

This round of excessive heat will last until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

Take caution of an increase in heat related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke which can lead to death.

Shower and thunderstorm chances decrease today before a slightly more favorable monsoon pattern develops this weekend and next week.