Calexico residents protest Mayor Rosie Fernandez

Demonstrators say enough is enough

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico residents will gather outside Calexico city hall to protest Mayor pro-tem Rosie Fernandez.

They are calling for her resignation. This protest is one of several organized by protests Calexico residents.

“The city council forgave her for her mistakes, but the people aren't going to stand for this. The elections for Pacheco, Hodge, and Reisen have been easy, but from now on they won't be. People are finally talking and we are making our voices heard," said Manzanarez.

Fernandez has been heavily criticized for a DUI charge and a hit and run charge in 2019.

Former mayor Bill Hodge has said that Rosie has paid her dues and should not be judged for her past but rather her work for the city of Calexico.

Tonight on the Evening Edition, protestors will speak to News 11's Gianella Ghiglino on why they think Fernandez should resign.