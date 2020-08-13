YUHSD delay in-person classes until September 8

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-In-person classes are postponed to no earlier than September 8 for the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD).

YUHSD Governing Board accepted the recommendation of Superintendent Gina Thompson to postpone in-person classes with the re-evaluation of Yuma County health metrics as established by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The decision was unanimously.

“I am hopeful with the continued monitoring and continued preventative measures such as wearing a mask and staying socially distanced that we can safely return to in-person learning on September 8,” Thompson said. “In the interest of keeping our staff and students safe, we will continue to work with our local and state-level healthcare professionals and allow their expertise to guide our decision when students should return to the classroom.”

YUHSD students will continue distance learning through the Canvas Learning Management System or Yuma Online Distance Academy.