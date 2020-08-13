Imperial City Council considers opening businesses back up

News

GYM OWNER ARGUES HIS GYM WILL BE SAFER THAN COSTCO

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It has been five months since many businesses closed their doors. Some have not returned while others are waiting for a solution with an indefinite arrival

Terry “Deuce” Robertson, co-owner of 4:13 Fitness Center held a presentation at the Imperial City Council meeting where he discussed how and why gyms should re-open.

He discussed how his gyms would have appropriate spacing between exercise equipment, they would be constantly cleaning and sanitizing shared equipment, taking temperatures upon arrival, and having a limited amount of people inside.

Robertson also pointed out how it is unfair some businesses get to open while others cannot.

"We will have more mitgation in place than Costco," he said.

Following his presentation, the council discussed the financial ramifications of opening businesses up. They also discussed how some gyms in Los Angeles and San Diego had already opened up but took the equipment outside.

Tonight on the Evening Edition, News 11's Gianella Ghiglino talks to local gyms about what they plan to do if council gives them the ok to open up.