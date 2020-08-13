Excessive Heat Warning in effect until next week

News

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Strong high pressure will remain situated across the Southwestern U.S. into next week bringing continued hot conditions.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures ranging from 112 to 118 degrees are expected.

In Arizona, Yuma County will be affected. In California, Imperial Valley, Western Imperial County and Southeastern Imperial County will be affected from 10 a.m. until Monday at 9 p.m.

High temperatures across the lower deserts will approach or exceed 115 degrees starting today and lasting through at least early next week. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible today before chances decrease tomorrow. Potential for a slightly better monsoon set-up this weekend or early next week.