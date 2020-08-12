Tight on quarters: local laundromat scrambled through shortage

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Washing clothes has become a new dilemma after a nationwide coin shortage.

Luis Arias co-owner of Highlander Laundromat says they still have an ample supply of quarters, but sometimes residents get change and take the coins outside of the laundromat.

They later closed the machine, and only customers can exchange bills for quarters with an attendant.

Aviance Sheets, a Yuma resident, says getting quarters from the bank is like playing roulette.

He says he has resorted to handing washing his clothes trying to go an extra day's wear.

