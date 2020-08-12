“Here we vote” a program engaging the Latino community to vote

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-"Here we vote" is a bilingual program based in Arizona focused on engaging the Latino population to vote.

According to "Here we vote," Latinos make 23.6% of the electorate and have an opportunity to elect candidates up and down the ballot that best represents the interests of the Latino community.

The program guides you in the process of motivation, voter registration, and making a plan to vote, to encourage other Latinos to vote. The program uses influential people among the Latino community in Arizona to educate the population and motivate voters to participate in the November 3 elections.

Luis Ávila, Founder of "Here we vote," said this project began with the purpose of encouraging other Latinos to vote.

Ávila says, "These days we are seeing historical numbers of Latinos who are becoming citizens, who are registering to vote and who are interested too. ”.

The initiative of the program is to educate community members to help spread the word about the importance of voting among their acquaintances, thereby recruiting more people to register and vote.

“We are recruiting promoters across the state who are going to help us convince people to register people to be encouraged to vote and also to receive their ballot in the mail so that they have more time to study it and can vote safely during the pandemic," said Ávila.

"Here we vote" continues to recruit bilingual people in the Yuma community to be part of their team as promoters or coaches.

The promoters and coaches are trained through virtual classes by the well-known journalist and entrepreneur Mary Rabago.

"We are going to train them so that they can support promoters and promote across the state to learn how to register people so they can vote and put them on the mail-in voting list and also for those who are already registered to commit to voting,” said Ávila.

If you are interested in the program, you can contact them by dialing (480) 845 4020.