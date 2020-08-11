Bingham Equipment Company donates scooters to Desert Mesa Elementary School

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Desert Mesa Elementary School receives two children's scooters on Tuesday as donations from Bingham Equipment Co.

The scooters were donated to the preschool classroom for the students when it's safe to return to in-person learning.

The scooters were delivered by the Bingham Branch Manager himself, David Tansey. The scooters were delivered to Desert Mesa Preschool Teachers and Principal, Rich Gerber.

Both shiny, blue scooters resemble the life-size tractors that Bingham Equipment Co. provides to local companies, says Yuma School District One (YSDO).

Tansey expressed his empathy for teachers and students during this

unprecedented time, which prompted him to want to give back.



YSDO says the school is very grateful for this new donation to their preschool classroom, and teachers look forward to seeing their students enjoy these new scooters.