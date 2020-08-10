YCSO Lieutenant resigns after inappropriate social media comments

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Lieutenant Scott Bjornstad has resigned from the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) earlier this morning after making inappropriate comments on his Facebook page.

On Sunday night, News 11 obtained screenshots showing Lt. Bjornstad posting an article in regards to Hasbro releasing a Trolls doll with a button on its 'private area' that caused the toy to giggle with inappropriate comments.

YCSO was made aware of the screenshots of the lieutenant's comments by one of its employees and was immediately placed on suspension for further administrative action.

This doll has created controversy and a petition was made to remove the doll from store shelves.

Sheriff Leon Wilmot would like to thank the public for bringing the comments to the attention of the Sheriff’s Office.

Employees of the Sheriff’s Office are held to the highest standards and our employees believe in holding each other accountable to our community and the “Law Enforcement Code of Ethics," comments such as those that were posted are not condoned and will not be tolerated.