Spread the Love Charity working to help families with medical debt

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- Spread the Love Charity receives more than $700,000 to help families with medical debt.

The non-profit organization assists Imperial Valley residents with housing costs such as rent, bills, and deposits.

The goal is to combat homelessness since the pandemic has made that a threat for so many in the Imperial County.

