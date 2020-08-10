Spread the Love Charity working to help families with medical debt

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- Spread the Love Charity receives more than $700,000 to help families with medical debt.



The non-profit organization assists Imperial Valley residents with housing costs such as rent, bills, and deposits.



The goal is to combat homelessness since the pandemic has made that a threat for so many in the Imperial County.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Spread the Love’s founder and Executive Director Jessica Solorio.