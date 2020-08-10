Arizona health officials release benchmarks for business reopenings

News

New guidance set standards for bars, gyms, and theaters

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) released guidance Monday on when the state's closed businesses can finally reopen their doors.

The guidance sets benchmarks for the reopening of bars, gyms, theaters, and waterparks.

Governor Doug Ducey paused operations at these types of businesses back on June 27 after the state started seeing high spikes in new cases of coronavirus. Ducey and health officials determined these venues put patrons at particular risk for exposure to the illness.

At the same time, the governor limited gatherings, both indoor and outdoor, to fewer than 50 people.

Since the pause, the state has seen decreases in both new cases and deaths, as well as hospitalizations. Health officials now feel Arizona has reached the point where it can begin to look at lifting the pause, and proceeding with reopening, under certain conditions.

The first condition directly relates to the number of cases in a given county. The second focuses on the percentage of the population that's tested positive. And, the final benchmark relates to the number of county residents suffering from coronavirus-like illnesses.

Counties must meet thresholds in all three areas for at least 14 consecutive days to move to a lower transmission category and begin the reopening process.

Here's a closer look at the benchmarks for reopening:

Courtesy: ADHS

Courtesy: ADHS

However, businesses also play a role in their own ability to reopen. They must stringently abide by state requirements to keep their doors open.

In the cases of bars and restaurants, they must limit the number of patrons to less than 50% capacity, and enforce both social distancing and mask requirements. They must also ban activities like dancing and karaoke, as well as games like pool and darts.

Gyms and fitness clubs will also face occupancy restrictions and social distancing mandates. In addition, health officials urge them to implement temperature and symptom checks at their front doors.

Movie theaters will also be required to enforce social distancing and mask requirements. They will also need to add hand washing stations.

Health officials will allow water parks and tubing operators to resume operations once the state achieves its coronavirus benchmarks. These business will also be subject to social distancing and mask mandates.

Once they reopen, all affected businesses must follow ADHS guidelines and submit an form attesting to their compliance. That form must then be prominently displayed in the business.

Complete details on the reopening process can be found on the ADHS website.