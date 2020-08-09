YCSO Lieutenant placed on suspension after inappropriate Trolls doll comments

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) confirms it has placed Lieutenant Scott Bjornstad on suspension after social media posts surfaced with inappropriate comments that appear to have been posted by Bjornstad on Facebook.

In screenshots obtained by News 11, Lt. Bjornstad posted an article on Facebook by The Blaze on Hasbro releasing a Trolls doll with a button on it's "private area" that causes the doll to giggle.

This doll has created controversy and a petition to remove the doll from store shelves. Just this weekend Hasbro removed the doll from store shelves.

In an exchange on the post, Lt. Bjornstad and another Facebook user appeared to exchange inappropriate comments about the doll.

YCSO says it has placed Lt. Scott Bjornstad on paid suspension pending an administrative investigation.

On July 28 Bjornstad was promoted to Lieutenant for YCSO.

In a comment obtained from Lt. Pavlak, YCSO said the following:

"Employees of the Sheriff’s Office are held to the highest standards, especially those that are in administrative positions. The Sheriff’s Office does not condone comments or conduct such as those that were posted."

We are working on reaching out to Lt. Bjornstad. This is a developing story.