Virtual concert raises money for local brothers who died from COVID-19

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- A local woman held a virtual concert to raise money for two El Centro brothers that passed away from COVID-19.

“It’s not fair, it's not fair how he died and how people are dying you know from this COVID,” says Maricella Moreno.

Luis Rosas died from COVID-19 complications, and just weeks after, so did his brother.

“Jamming for Luis” was the virtual concert put on by Maricella and six other friends. They were able to raise $3,000 for Rosas' funeral fund and his brother’s.

Luis and Eddie are one of the many people behind the numbers.

Behind every statistic is a family and a whole community grieving their absence. Music was Luis’s first love and so it only seemed fitting that music was his goodbye.

“I think his passion was mainly Spanish Rock which was his main band, Hijos del Hombre,” said Moreno.

One of his favorite bands—Mexican rock band Mana also participated in his concert.

“First of all I would like to send my condolences to the Rosas Family much strength, peace, and much love to all the family to all the friends to all the loved ones,” said Alex Gonzalez, Mana Band member.

As a Founder of Imperial Valley Music Collective, one of his responsibilities was mentoring musicians from the community.

Several bands and singers from the valley sang for this three hour concert.

Moreno describes the experience as beautiful and comforting “He was there, his ashes were there, his wife brought him along and we were able to say goodbye to him."