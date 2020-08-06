Wellness Center brings COVID-19 testing to valley farmworkers

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico's Wellness Center continues to take the initiative by testing as many farmworkers as possible for COVID-19 in the Imperial County.

Before the center offered COVID-19 testing, only one other place was offering to test. However, people saw wait times of more than 3-4 hours.

Blanca Morales CEO of Calexico Wellness Center says they have been testing everyone in the community regardless of symptoms.

They have also taken an initiative to test as many farmworkers as possible.

"Agriculture workers are particularly vulnerable to contracting the virus," said Morales.

