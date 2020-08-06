Skip to Content
Wellness Center brings COVID-19 testing to valley farmworkers

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico's Wellness Center continues to take the initiative by testing as many farmworkers as possible for COVID-19 in the Imperial County.

Before the center offered COVID-19 testing, only one other place was offering to test. However, people saw wait times of more than 3-4 hours.

Blanca Morales CEO of Calexico Wellness Center says they have been testing everyone in the community regardless of symptoms.

They have also taken an initiative to test as many farmworkers as possible.

"Agriculture workers are particularly vulnerable to contracting the virus," said Morales.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Morales on the steps they continue to take to help others to get tested for COVID-19.

Health / Imperial County Coronavirus

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

