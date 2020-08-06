ECRMC prepares for a fall surge of COVID-19 cases

News

ECRMC sees the lowest numbers since the start of the pandemic

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-With Imperial County having one of the highest coronavirus hospitalization rates in the state, the El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) prepares for the second surge of COVID-19 cases this fall.

“This is the reality of when we say, we’ve gone to a war zone," said Adolphe Edward, ECRMC CEO.

A war on COVID-19 is the reality Imperial County has been facing since the pandemic touched ground in the valley.

Although the hospital had prepared weeks in advance for a virus that had never hit the valley, nothing could have prepared them for the attack coronavirus would have on our rural county.

“Today and for the first time since COVID-19 started our hospital numbers have dropped to 38 positives, we have not seen such low numbers in a long time," said Edward.

The last five months have been a whirlwind of events for the hospital, and things are finally looking up, but the fight isn't over.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 4 p.m. as Alexandra Rangel takes you inside ECRMC to see how they prepare for the second surge of cases.