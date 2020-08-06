Arizona Attorney General warns of COVID-19 test results scams

News

Fraudsters may be calling consumers claiming that they have COVID‑19 test results

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- As always, frauds are looking to take advantage of you when you’re most vulnerable.

Arizona's Attorney General Mark Brnovich says con artists are preying on the countless Arizonans anxiously awaiting their COVID-19 test results.

Here's what the Attorney General says beware of if someone calls you claiming to have your results.

First, ask yourself, have I been tested for COVID-19?

Or, have I already received my results?

Next, confirm the identity.

Is the person a representative from your testing provider or lab.

Sunset Health Clinic on Avenue B in Yuma conducts testing throughout the week.

CEO, David Rogers, says people who are tested for COVID-19 at his clinic have two ways to receive their results.

Rogers said, “[Sunset Health] actually receives electronic results from Sonora Quest. Then those results are reviewed by our chief medical officer."

Adding, "Once he signs off on the results, they go to our director of nursing. And then her or her assistant director of nursing contact the patient by phone.”

Rogers says the director or assistant will only ask you to confirm your date of birth, which must correspond with lab records.

Scammers, on the other hand, may demand personal information like social security numbers or banking information.

Verified Sunset Health COVID-19 test results may also be accessed via Sonora Quest’s secure patient portal.

If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, you can file a consumer complaint by visiting the Attorney General’s website. If you need a complaint form sent to you, you can contact the Attorney General's Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at (800) 352-8431.

August 11-15, Yuma County Health Department and the City of Yuma have partnered to conduct a testing blitz, with the goal of testing 10,000 people.

You can get tested for COVID-19 at the Yuma Civic Center from 6:30 am to 12:30 pm.