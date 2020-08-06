15 hospitalized after drinking methanol-contaminated hand sanitizer

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Fifteen people were poisoned after drinking hand sanitizer that contained methanol, reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday.

From May 1 through June 30, 2020, 15 cases of methanol poisoning were reported in Arizona and New Mexico. CDC says four patients died, and three were discharged with visual impairment.

NBC News says the Food and Drug Administration first warned of hand sanitizers with possible methanol contamination in June, citing nine products from Mexico.

Since then, the list has grown to more than 100.

The CDC recommends hand sanitizers that contain either ethanol or isopropanol, which are also alcohols, but not methanol. Hand sanitizer should never be ingested.

The CDC says any individuals who have been exposed to hand sanitizers contaminated with methanol should seek medical care immediately if they develop concerning symptoms.