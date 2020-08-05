‘Smash and grab’ vehicle burglaries on the rise in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Yuma Police Department (YPD) warns the public of a rise in "smash and grab" vehicle burglaries.

YPD says criminals may see items in a vehicle and smash the window to take it, and it usually happens fast.

Police say these burglaries often happen around dusk and early morning.

Most of these events happen in parking lots, but can happen anywhere.

Police advise you not to leave the following items in plain sight in your vehicles:

Purses

Backpacks

Cell phones, tablets, laptops or other electronic items.

Briefcases

Loose change

Your best defense is to: