YPD: Level 3 sex offender new address

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma Police Department (YPD) notifies the community of a sex offender who recently moved to a new address.

YPD says 52-year-old Kimberly Sue Faz now lives at the 1900 block of S. Walnut Avenue in Yuma.

Faz is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

On December 14, 1993, Faz was convicted of Sexual Conduct with a minor (Sexually Motivated).

On January 15, 2009, Kimberly Sue Faz was convicted of Violation of Sex Offender Registration (Failure to Register).

Police say Faz is a level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.