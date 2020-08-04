Skip to Content
Two arrested after meth, glass pipe, and syringes found in vehicle

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Two arrested at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint after Border Patrol agents found packages of methamphetamine, syringes, and a glass pipe in the vehicle.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say earlier this morning, a man driving a white 2006 Chrysler 300 and a woman, his passenger, were sent to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the vehicle.

While in secondary inspection, agents asked the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle.  

Agents then performed safety pat-downs on both occupants to search for anything that could be used as a weapon.  During these pat-downs, agents discovered a plastic-wrapped package hidden in between the driver’s legs. 

It says the packages tested positive for meth. 

Agents also discovered syringes and a glass pipe used for smoking meth hidden in the brassiere of the other occupant. 

The total weight of the drugs discovered was approximately two pounds with an estimated value of $4,500.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, and his passenger, a 28-year-old woman, both United States citizens, the drugs, and vehicle were turned over to Drug Enforcement Agency.

