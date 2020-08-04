Ten more deaths from coronavirus in Imperial County

News

New cases stay relatively low

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Another day of contrasts in Imperial county - deaths from the illness remained high, while new cases remained relatively low.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) reported ten more deaths from coronavirus Tuesday. However, health officials only confirmed 65 new cases of the illness.

It's a dramatic change from July when new cases in the Valley spiked past 300.

Here are the latest statistics from ICPHD:

More than 520,000 Californians have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The virus has killed more than 9,500 people across the state.