Remembering and celebrating the life of Dr. Emilia Matos

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The family of Dr. Emilia Matos would like to invite the community to gather together to say one final goodbye.

Dr. Matos passed away on July 27, from COVID-19.

She was 75 years old.

Dr. Matos was a well-known member of the Yuma community. She was involved with Amberly's Place, among other non-profits in the city.

This final goodbye will be in a parade like setting for those who wish to drive-by. The drive-by will be on Wednesday, August 5, and will take place at the Pediatric Associates of Yuma located at 1073 W 23rd Street, from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

The family says if you wish to send flowers you can send them to the same address where the drive-by will be held at.

If you are driving by, the family says you can wear pink to honor Dr.Matos's love for Barbie and her charitable Doll & Barbie collection.