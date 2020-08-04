Fewer than 15 new cases of coronavirus in Yuma County

News

Downward trend continues

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's downward trend in new coronavirus cases continued Tuesday.

The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirmed only 12 new cases. That's one of the lowest new case counts seen since the start of the pandemic in March.

It bears noting, the number of tests administered also dropped. Less than 120 patients were screened in the past 24-hours. That could be reflected in the lower positivity rate.

Health officials also reported five new deaths from the virus. That also is a decline from recent days.

Here are the latest statistics from YCPHD:

More than 180,000 Arizonans have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The state added slightly more than 1,000 cases Tuesdayt. The illness is blamed for more than 3,800 deaths statewide.