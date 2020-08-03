YRMC participates in plasma clinical trial

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) partnered in April with Mayo Clinic, in a plasma clinical trial for those admitted into the hospital with COVID-19.

The clinical trial was supposed to end August 1, where Mayo Clinic was to collect the research from hospitals to determine the effect of plasma against the potentially deadly disease.

The Mayo Clinic's website, YRMC, Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley, and El Centro Regional Medical Center were all participants in the

'Expanded Access Program for convalescent plasma for the treatment of patients with COVID-19."

YRMC says it has treated more than 300 patients since beginning the trial in April.

For one Yuma family, they say their family member, Alex Dominguez, who was admitted to YRMC with COVID-19, wasn't doing too good until he participated in the trial.

Jesus Mendivil, son in law to Dominguez, says when his father in law started the trial that there wasn't any plasma for him. But after waiting for an unspecific amount of time, he was finally able to get plasma.

“He made a crazy you know advance in the recovering process due to the plasma that was given to him. Um and you know they say it’s still in experiment but um you know it worked for him.” says Mendivil.

A few days later, Dominguez was discharged from the hospital, and he is now home recovered from COVID-19.

To find out where you can donate plasma, you can visit the Mayo Clinic website.