Scams circulating again in Yuma County

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) warn the community of well-known scams making its rounds again.

YCSO says it continues to receive calls in reference to an individual calling stating their grandchild has been in an accident and need to send money as soon as possible. They will request that the funds be sent via UPS to an address in New York.

Below is a list of scams that have been reported in Yuma County in the past:

Grandparent Scam: You receive a phone call from someone posing as a grandchild who is supposedly out of town and in a desperate situation. They could claim to be locked up in jail, have had a car accident, or are in need of medical treatment. They will want money wired to them.

Jury Duty Scam: The caller is supposedly someone from the courthouse who claims you failed to report for jury duty and a warrant has been issued for your arrest. You’re then offered a choice to either pay for the warrant or have an officer sent over to arrest you. The fraudsters will typically demand that the money be paid by money transfer or by loading a prepaid card. They have been known to use actual names of local Officers and Judges in the scam to make it seem legitimate. Scammers have gone as far as using devices that allow them to display local law enforcement phone numbers on your caller ID.

Lottery Scam: While the other scams prey on fear and concern, this one aims to convince you that you’ve won money in foreign lottery. Never mind that you can’t recall ever entering one. The will come from someone who sounds official. They will ask for a payment up-front for supposed taxes and fees so can collect your winnings.

Utility Scam: This is another fear-based scam that involves convincing you that the utility company is about to cut off service due to unpaid bills. The scammers will naturally want money sent to them by money transfer or a prepaid card

YCSO encourages anyone who receives this type of telephone call to contact our non-emergency number at (928) 783-4427 for assistance to verify the information.

If you have been a victim of a scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency.