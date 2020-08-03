Phone outage reported in Imperial County

News

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) says it is aware of a phone outage in the county affecting AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint services.

It says the outage was caused by a fiber optic line impacting these services.

ICFD does not know how long it will last.

ICFD recommends that you and your family have a plan in place in case you need to activate 911, and your mobile communications are non-operational.

