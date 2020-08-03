Clean-up efforts underway after fire in Niland

News

Residents say negligence of city escalated fire

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The county of Imperial began clean-up efforts for the destruction left behind by the Niland Fire that happened on June 28.

The Imperial County Board Chairman Luis Plancarte and District 4 supervisor Ryan Kelley, who represents Niland, kicked off the clean-up efforts in a press conference Monday.

The fire destroyed 43 homes and displaced 33 families.

While families displaced by the fire take shelter at an RV Park in Calipatria with travel trailers donated from the state, clean- up crews began asbestos mitigation and removal of hazardous waste and debris left by the fire.

According to the county, cleaning up the properties will take 3-4 weeks.

Meanwhile, some residents in Niland who were present to witness the clean-up efforts said cleaning up the city has never been a priority for the county.

"I went to the county before any of this happened and have told them that something needed to be done or else a fire would happen, and that's exactly what happened," said Aristeo Ojeda, Niland resident for over 30 years.

"There are dry palm trees everywhere some homeowners don't clean up their property, they have trash everywhere and nobody holds them accountable, and I spoke to Kelley about it and nothing has been done," said Ojeda.

Ojeda said that the fire should have never escalated to the level it did. He blames the county for what he says is negligence and a lack of house code enforcement for homeowners.

