Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:08 pm

Pilot taken to hospital after helicopter crash

Helicopter crash in Holtville

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man is in stable condition after the helicopter he was flying in crashed into a hayfield a mile outside of Holtville Thursday night.

The Holtville Fire Department Chief Alex Silva says the pilot was flown to San Diego due to his injuries.

Firefighters say the pilot crashed after an apparent engine failure. It says the pilot was making a u-turn and realized the engine was failing, that's when he decided to go tail-first into the field.

"Its a good thing the helicopter didn't catch fire and there weren't any toxic pesticides in the field," said Silva.

Imperial County / Top Stories

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply