Pilot taken to hospital after helicopter crash

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man is in stable condition after the helicopter he was flying in crashed into a hayfield a mile outside of Holtville Thursday night.

The Holtville Fire Department Chief Alex Silva says the pilot was flown to San Diego due to his injuries.

Firefighters say the pilot crashed after an apparent engine failure. It says the pilot was making a u-turn and realized the engine was failing, that's when he decided to go tail-first into the field.

"Its a good thing the helicopter didn't catch fire and there weren't any toxic pesticides in the field," said Silva.