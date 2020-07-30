Niland fire families moving into RV park

News

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Families displaced by the Niland fire in June will be moving into temporary housing starting Friday.

Thirty-one families lost their homes in the fire. They'll be moving into travel trailers at an RV park in Calipatria.

The blaze left one person dead and 43 homes completely devastated, Imperial County is working non-stop to secure funding for the 31 families that lost their homes.

Families are currently being housed at nearby hotels.

“Temporary housing is travel trailers to isolate their families because due to COVID-19 we can't have them in shelters," said Esperanza Colio Warren, Imperial County Deputy CEO.

Although not ideal, the county says it’s a temporary solution for the 75 people that need a home.

The county is still trying to figure out a better living situation for families who need wheelchair access.

“We have identified 18 people with disabilities, different types of disabilities. at least four of them are in wheelchairs and that's another issue. those who have a wheelchair can’t go into a travel trailer because the trailers are narrow," said Colio.

