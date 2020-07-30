Skip to Content
Local realtors make a difference

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- A group of local realtors had scheduled a fundraiser for children with special needs. However, the threat of coronavirus forced them to changed their plans.

The Imperial County Association of Realtors (ICAOR) still wanted to do its part and decided to host a donation drive where they are collecting things like toys and even antibacterial wipes.

"We have to do what we can especially during these times,” said Gabby Olguin. Another realtor, Mario Valenzuela said Covid would not stop them from giving back to their community.

Donations can be dropped off the ICAOR offices at 1850 Main Street in El Centro.

Tonight on News 11's Early Edition Gianella Ghiglino talks to realtors about their desire to help their community.

