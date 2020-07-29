Yuma woman copes with stage 4 cancer amid pandemic

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- 26-year-old Rocel Borinaga moved from the Philippines to Yuma in 2018 to pursue her career as a teacher.

Borinaga, along with many others with the same goal, was excited to start a new life in America with new experiences, memories, and a new environment. However, that all changed when she received news of being diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer.

Borinaga's family has no prior history of having cancer, and this diagnosis came as a surprise to her primary care physician.

"I couldn't believe it, for a young person with no family history, who was healthy and athletic, it's something beyond me," says Dr. Renellie Gonzales.

Dr. Gonzales first met Rocel through mutual friends before becoming her primary care physician. They grew to become close friends.

Since Borinaga has no physical family in the United States, with the majority of her family residing in Bulacan, Philippines, Dr. Gonzales decided to set up a Facebook group called "Team Rocel" where her friends and the public can share words of encouragement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with cancer treated with chemotherapy are more likely to get infections. The immune system helps your body protect itself from getting an infection. Cancer and chemotherapy can damage this system by reducing your number of infection-fighting white blood cells. This condition is called neutropenia.

"Medical expenses have already piled up and will continue to rise. She will be on sick leave for months while on treatment, so the financial burden will be great. Her relatives are all in the Philippines, so we are her family here. She needs our help, financially through monetary support, emotionally by your words of encouragement, and spiritually through your prayers and positive thoughts. It takes a village to beat cancer, and with you, by her side, the fight becomes more bearable."

If you would like to give your support, a Gofundme page is set up.

A takeover will be held at Ludi's Pacific Barbecue located just across Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma on Sunday, August 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The restaurant is located on 3939 S Avenue 3 E, Yuma, AZ 85365.

All proceeds will go to help with medical expenses as Borinaga starts treatment.