Stay hydrated during the hot weather in Imperial County

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - As we approach the hottest time of the year in August, hydration stations become a necessity for some Imperial County residents.



Some days can be as high as 120 degrees which could be dangerous for those that are homeless or those that cannot afford to pay Air Conditioning.

The City of Imperial County has set up hydration stations throughout the county. All you have to do to access them is to give them a call beforehand.

