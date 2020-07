News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Mexican Consulate in Calexico will be meeting with the El Centro Regional Medical Center Wednesday.

The consulate is expected to make an announcement regarding their Ventanilla de Salud program.

Ventanilla de Salud aims to promote health and wellness in underserved communities like Imperial County.

