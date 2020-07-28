March and Ash partnering with IVFB to help people impacted by COVID-19

News

(KYMA, KECY)-March and Ash partners up with the Imperial Valley Food to encourage the community to donate canned and non-perishable food donations to help feed kids in poverty and families impacted by COVID-19.

Marsh and Ash, a San Diego based licensed cannabis dispensary say the food drive will be taking place Monday, July 27 to Sunday, August 16.

Their goal is to collect 200 pounds of food.

They are in need of these items to include:

canned meats and fish

canned vegetables

canned fruits

canned soups and stews

peanut butter

cereal and oatmeal

powdered milk

infant formula

pasta

March and Ash is located at 2433 Marshall Ave #3 in Imperial.

If you are donating, make sure the food is sealed in packaging.

Items not accepted; glass containers, homemade food, opened food, or expired food.

If you receive five cans or packages of food, you will receive a 10% discount on any in-store or curbside pickup purchase that day. But If you donate 10 cans or packages of food, you will receive a 15% discount in-store or for curbside pickup purchase that day.

For more information, click here.