Clashes between protesters and police in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Seven people arrested, one police officer suffers injuries during a protest on Monday night in Tempe.

AzFamily reports Tempe Against Police Violence, Black Lives Matter PHX Metro, Young Democratic Socialists of America, and Direct Action Arizona protested peacefully to demand justice for the deaths of Dion Johnson and Davis Hollins.

Johnson was killed by a DPS trooper in May and Hollins was killed on July 27, 2016, by Tempe Police Lt. Edward Ouimette.

Protesters were peacefully demanding justice at the Tempe Beach Park when things got out of control.

Sources say the crowd moved onto the bridge over Tempe Town Lake, but police ordered them to stay on the sidewalks. Tempe police say the group was warned to exit the roadway; that's when the crowd moved towards police on bicycles and yelled profanities, throwing things at them.

Police say one officer was injured when an unknown object was thrown by protestors hitting the officer in the face. The officer required medical attention due to his injuries.





Courtesy of AzFamily

In a tweet Monday evening, the Tempe Police Chief Moir said that throwing objects at her officers is "unacceptable and not okay."

It is unacceptable to hurl projectiles at people- cops are people there to protect free expression and provide public safety. When you throw objects at them, that is NOT OK. https://t.co/cJ4c2kvOhh — Sylvia Moir (@ChiefMoir) July 28, 2020

AzFamily says at one point; officers were seen tackling a protester who was wearing a football helmet and carrying a skateboard.

Sources say police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.